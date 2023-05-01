On the occasion of actor Anushka Sharma's birthday, legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami extended a heartfelt wish to the NH-10 actor. Taking to Instagram, Jhulan shared a video from the sets of Anushka's upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress and wrote, "Happiest Birthday, @anushkasharma Be it on screen or off screen, you always give your best and it was an immense pleasure to be with you on the field! Sending love to you." In the video, Anushka could be seen dressed in the Indian jersey and cutting a two-layered cake along with Jhulan. Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Powerful Quotes by the Actress That Prove She's Badass!

Jhulan Goswami's Wish for Anushka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhulan Goswami (@jhulangoswami)

Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in which the Pari actor will be seen in the lead role. Soon after Jhulan shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "This is so sweet," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So sweet of you inspirational Queens." A fan commented, "Happiest birthday Anushka Sharma." "Can't wait to see your journey in this movie mam," a fan wrote. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix. Anushka Sharma Birthday: Here Are All the Moments Which Prove the PK Actress and Virat Kohli Are Couple Goals!

The official release date of the film is still awaited. The film marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie will see the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.