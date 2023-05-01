Anushka Sharma wears many positive titles with utmost panache. Not only an actress, she's also a successful entrepreneur and a producer. Over the years, she has put in her best efforts to survive in showbiz. An outsider, the UP girl sailed through many challenges in the industry, proving she's someone to watch out for. However, there is more to Anushka then this. Well, as she has always been a promoter for many social causes along with being a staunch feminist. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Match Steps to Punjabi Song Elevated by Shubh, Star Couple’s Dancing Video Goes Viral!

The best part about her personality is that she takes nonsense from none. And as the diva turns a year older today (May 1), we have compiled some of her best quotes which echo she's a woman with beauty and brains. So, let's check out some powerful quotes which are cent percent AS (Anushka Sharma) originals. Anushka Sharma Receives Flying Kiss From Hubby Virat Kohli During RCB vs RR IPL Match (View Viral Pics).

She's Here to Slay!

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Real and Raw!

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Truth Bomb!

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Isn't She Badass?

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Bookmark This!

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Fearless She!

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Straight From Heart!

Anushka Sharma Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That’s it, guys! These were some gems by the star which are unfiltered as well as powerful. Meanwhile, workwise Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a biography on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. LatestLY wishes AS, a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).