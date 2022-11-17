Los Angeles, Nov 17 (PTI) "Stranger Things" breakout Joseph Quinn is in negotiations to star in the spin-off of "A Quiet Place", the post-apocalyptic horror films series.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, if the deal goes through, Quinn will board Paramount Studio's new film "Day One" which already has "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Lupita Nyong'o on board.

While details about the project are scarce, it is known the film is not being developed as a threequel but as a spin-off, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two "A Quiet Place" films.

Michael Sarnoski of "Pig" fame will write and direct "A Quiet Place: Day One", scheduled for a March 8, 2024 release. Emily Blunt and Krasinski are not likely to reprise their roles in this installment.

A third part in the original franchise is currently under development. Krasinski is returning to direct the movie, which will be released in 2025.

