After the casting of Lupita Nyong'o, it looks like Joseph Quinn is set to join the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One as the Stranger Things star has entered into talks. A prequel to the two A Quiet Place films made by John Krasinski, this film will be directed by Michael Sarnoski and will release in theatres on March 8, 2024. A Quiet Place: Day One - Lupita Nyong'o in Final Talks to Star in A Quiet Place Spin-Off Film.

Check Out the Tweet:

