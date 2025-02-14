Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Luca Guadagnino's upcoming thriller After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, will hit theatres on October 10 and have a nationwide release on October 17.

The film, which also features Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloe Sevigny, is expected to be a major contender in the upcoming awards season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'After the Hunt' follows the story of a college professor, played by Roberts, who is forced to confront her dark past when a prominent student, played by Edebiri, makes an accusation against one of her colleagues, played by Garfield.

The film is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Nora Garrett.

Guadagnino, who previously collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios on the film 'Challengers', has delivered critically acclaimed films, including 'Call Me by Your Name', 'Suspiria', 'Bones and All', and 'Queer'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts, who has been selective with her film projects in recent years, was drawn to the script and the opportunity to work with Guadagnino.

Her recent film credits include the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which she starred in alongside George Clooney, and the Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind, which she co-starred in with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

The October 17 release date puts 'After the Hunt' in direct competition with Universal's horror sequel 'The Black Phone 2' and Lionsgate's comedy 'Good Fortune', starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. (ANI)

