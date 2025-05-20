Ranya Rao being brought to a special court in Bengaluru (File photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Kannada actor Ranya Rao on Tuesday was granted conditional bail by the Economic Offences Court in an alleged connection with a gold smuggling case.

Despite the bail, she will remain in jail under the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) case. Tarun Kondaraju, a co-accused in the gold smuggling case, was also granted conditional bail.

The court approved their release on the condition that each submits two sureties and a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The court also barred both from leaving the country and ordered them not to commit similar offences.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after DRI officials found her carrying gold.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore. (ANI)

