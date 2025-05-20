The underage dating scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has had a major impact on the actor's professional career. Despite being one of the biggest K-Drama stars, the backlash led to major annual awards silently excluding his shows from recognition. Not only that, his highly anticipated upcoming show, Knock Off, has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing controversy. In March, Disney+ announced its decision to delay the show amid the actor’s dating scandal, leaving many disappointed. Amid all this, the show's leading lady, Jo Bo Ah, has broken her silence on the matter. Were Kim Soo Hyun’s Leaked Flirtatious Texts to Kim Sae Ron from 2016 Fabricated? Forensic Team Hired by ‘Queen of Tears’ Star Reveal Their Observations.

Jo Bo Ah Reacts to ‘Knock Off’ Being Postponed Amid Kim Soo Hyun Controversy

During the premiere of her new show Dear Hongrang, Jo Bo Ah spoke to the press and opened up about her postponed project Knock Off. The actress shared that she’s been very cautious when discussing the show, as she doesn’t want her words to unintentionally hurt anyone. As quoted by Koreaboo, the actress said, "I know a lot of you are curious to know, but I really can't help but approach (talking about Knock Off) with a lot of caution. Just because what I say could unintentionally hurt someone, so I'd rather hold back on commenting."

Jo Bo Ah With ‘Knock Off’ Co-Star Kim Soo Hyun

She added, " I will say Knock Off is a project where everyone involved poured a lot of energy and affection into, and I believe that effort will be recognised someday and lead to a good outcome." When asked about her honeymoon, which she missed due to the Knock Off shoot, the 33-year-old actress revealed, "No, I haven't many any plans yet." Jo Bo Ah tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in October 2024. Kim Soo Hyun Breaks Down During Press Conference, Denies Dating Minor Kim Sae Ron, Says ‘Can’t Take Responsibility for Something I Didn’t Do’ – WATCH.

Knock Off grabbed attention not only for Kim Soo Hyun's controversy but also for its extensive production scale. The budget of the show was estimated to be around KRW 60 Billion (USD 42 Million) with Kim Soo Hyun taking home a whopping KRW 9 Billlion (USD 6.29 Million).

