New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma has paid a heartfelt tribute to late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK during his show in Vancouver, Canada.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Kapil is seen singing Sidhu Moose Wala's hit song '295'.

In the video, we can also see 'Tribute To Legends' written in the background along with photos of Sidhu Moose Wala, KK, Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Kapil is donning a baby pink colour blazer as he croons Sidhu Moose Wala's hit song for the audience.

Kapil's gesture has won many hearts.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "This is so sweet."

"Appreciate your tribute @KapilSharmaK9 . Your are a true son of Punjab," another one wrote.

"Thanks Kapil paaji for this tribute," a social media user tweeted.

KK, who enthralled us with his memorable songs such as 'Zara Sa', 'Alvida', and 'Pyaar Ke Pal', died on May 31, 2022. He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was 53.

On the other hand, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder. (ANI)

