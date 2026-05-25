Entertainment News | Kareena Kapoor Gives Shout out to Sister Karisma over Her Web Show 'Brown'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Karisma Kapoor's web series 'Brown' will soon be out on ZEE5, and her fans could not be more excited.

On Monday, the show's teaser was unveiled, showcasing Karisma in an intriguing avatar. Shortly after the video was out, Karisma received a shout-out from her sister and her biggest cheerleader, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

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"Waiting to watch the OG (red heart and fire emoticons)," she captioned the post.

In the series, Karisma essays the role of Rita Brown, a cop in the Kolkata Police Force who is investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.

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The teaser showcases gritty visuals and an emotionally charged atmosphere, immediately establishing 'Brown' as a layered psychological thriller that goes beyond a conventional murder mystery, as per the press release.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series presents Karisma in a rugged, stripped-down and emotionally fractured avatar unlike anything audiences have seen from the actress before.

Known as one of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies of the 1990s, Karisma has consistently evolved with changing storytelling formats and audience preferences. With 'Brown', she takes a major leap into darker and more contemporary OTT storytelling. (ANI)

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