Karisma Kapoor Warns Paparazzi From Clicking Her Inappropriately, Says ‘Zyada Zoom Mat Karna’ (Watch Video)

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Bollywood veteran Karisma Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to call out intrusive paparazzi behaviour. During a recent media interaction on the sets of a popular reality show, the actress was captured on video politely but firmly warning photographers to maintain respectful boundaries, specifically requesting that they avoid using excessive zoom while filming her. Supreme Court Seeks Karisma Kapoor’s Reply on Priya Kapur Plea for Access To Divorce Papers.

Karisma Kapoor Warns Paparazzi As They Click Her

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as Kapoor arrived for a shoot of the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer. While the actress initially cooperated with the gathered photographers by posing for "shutterbugs," she addressed the group directly as she began to walk away. "Zyada zoom mat karna," Kapoor was heard saying, translated as "Don't zoom too much" in a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Karisma Kapoor's Request to Paps Clicking Her Pictures Goes Viral

The remark was seen by many as a preemptive move to prevent the kind of invasive, low-angle, or close-up shots that have recently drawn criticism from several female actors in the industry.

Rising Tensions Over Candid Photography

Kapoor’s warning follows a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities voicing discomfort over paparazzi tactics. In recent months, actors like Shruti Haasan and Alia Bhatt have also criticised the media for capturing footage from inappropriate angles or using high-magnification lenses to compromise their personal space.

The video sparked an immediate wave of support online. On platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), fans commended Kapoor for setting clear boundaries. "The fact that grown individuals need to be told this is disappointing," wrote one user, while others highlighted the persistent issue of "voyeuristic" camera angles that often plague female celebrities during public appearances.

Karisma Kapoor's Professional Front

Despite the brief friction with the press, Kapoor remains a focal point of the entertainment industry. She is currently serving as a judge for the fifth season of India’s Best Dancer, alongside Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The show is scheduled to premiere on May 9, 2026. Kapoor, who dominated the 1990s film era, has seen a resurgence in recent years through streaming platforms. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Delhi High Court Concludes Proceedings, Reserves Order.

Following her role in the 2024 film Murder Mubarak, she is expected to appear in the upcoming web series Brown, which remains one of the most anticipated digital releases of the year

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).