Entertainment News | Karisma Kapoor Turns into Fierce Cop in 'Brown' Teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor will be seen in a new avatar as a fierce police officer in the upcoming web series 'Brown'.

The makers released the first glimpse of the neo-noir psychological crime thriller, which is set against the haunting and morally fractured backdrop of Kolkata.

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In the series, Karisma essays the role of Rita Brown, a cop in the Kolkata Police Force who is investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.

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The teaser showcases gritty visuals and an emotionally charged atmosphere, immediately establishing 'Brown' as a layered psychological thriller that goes beyond a conventional murder mystery, as per the press release.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series presents Karisma in a rugged, stripped-down and emotionally fractured avatar unlike anything audiences have seen from the actress before.

Known as one of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies of the 1990s, Karisma has consistently evolved with changing storytelling formats and audience preferences. With 'Brown', she takes a major leap into darker and more contemporary OTT storytelling.

The teaser hints at a fearless and unfiltered performance, with Karisma shedding her long-associated glamorous screen image for a raw and intense character portrayal.

The series will premiere soon on ZEE5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)