Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur.

In the visuals obtained by ANI, Kartik and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma were seen engaged in conversation.

Also Read | 'Please Someone Help Me!': Tanushree Dutta Alleges Harassment Inside Her House After Nana Patekar #MeToo, Actress Breaks Down on Video (Watch).

https://x.com/ANI/status/1947692500413780256

Kartik has been busy shooting for his film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' with Ananya Panday in Rajasthan.

Also Read | 'Saiyaara' Director Mohit Suri's Wife Uditaa Goswami Says Filmmaker's Comeback Is the Result of 'Years of Patience, Hard Work and Sleepless Nights', Calls Him a 'Star Maker' (View Post).

Midway through the filming process, he recently shared a series of photographs from Nawalgarh Fort.

In one of the images, Kartik was seen holding traditional Rajasthani thali. The thali featured various small bowls filled with different dishes, including dal baati churma, kadhi, and a green salad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMLBRXlPdwi/?hl=en&img_index=1

In another post, the actor was seen enjoying a car drive in Jaipur.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMSgvdtPOn-/?hl=en

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The plot details are still under wraps.

In the coming months, Kartik will also be seen in 'Nagzilla' directed by 'Fukrey' fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. 'Nagzilla' will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)