New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan is all set to jet off the country for a long shoot schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on April 2 night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule."

Also Read | Kunchacko Boban Pens a Heartfelt Note to Wife Priya Ann Samuel on 17th Wedding Anniversary, Says 'You Are My High Speed Wi-Fi' (View Post).

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Also Read | Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and AbRam Cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders Team at IPL 2022 (View Pics).

He also has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)