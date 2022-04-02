A heartfelt post, penned by Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban to his wife Priya on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary, is winning hearts online. In the Instagram post, Kunchacko Boban, who has a huge fan following, wrote, "Sweet 17 of togetherness officially! Life keeps on getting better with you dear wifey. You are my high speed WiFi in this digital world. Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban-Priya Ann Samuel Blessed With a Baby Boy! Easter 2019 Turns Special for the Couple.

And I cannot but keep on wondering how you handle all that's happening in my life." "Taking care of me, my family, my profession, my friends and keeping my life balanced. There were moments of small fights like any other normal couples, but we made it a point to patch things before the night ends and make the next day the very best one!!!"

If I am doing good in movies today, the major credit goes to you for making me believe in myself, pushing me to see everything in a different perspective and strive for the best." "'O PRIYAE' God didn't make a mistake giving me that name to sing in my very first movie. Because You are the best thing to happen in my life!! Kunchacko Boban Has An Update For All Fans On Ariyippu! (View Post).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

Well, this was such a simple but sweet celebration that we had which felt much sweeter with our lil boy in between!!"Thank you Chef Abhilash M Uthaman for the surprise anniversary dinner and cake. And thank you everyone for all the sweet wishes and prayers. Much love to all from all of us."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).