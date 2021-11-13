Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Dhamaka', for promotions, recently visited the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' where he met host Salman Khan and discussed films and work.

In the promo for the episode, Salman and Kartik could be seen having a fun time with each other while discussing the latter's role as a journalist in 'Dhamaka'.

During a rapid-fire round on the show, Salman asked Kartik, "Agar mein actor nahi hota toh kya hota, koi option nahi." To this, Kartik humorously replied by saying, "Sir agar aap actor nahi hote, toh hum kya karte?"

Salman then revealed, "Toh phir aap Salman khan the director ke saath kaam karte aur Salman Khan aapka competition nahi hota".

"Sir sign kar lijiye!" Kartik cheekily replied. Both Kartik and Salman enjoyed a good laugh on the subject afterwards.

It surely would have had been exciting to watch Salman direct Kartik and treat the audiences with some exciting content.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM and on weekends, at 9:30 PM.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' will stream on Netflix from November 19.

As per a statement, the movie follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film. (ANI)

