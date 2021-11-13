Trust Ye aka Kanye West to try out everything that is out of this world, this time quite literally. The singer was spotted at the Space X centre with none other than Elon Musk. It may be a possibility that Ye is planning his trip to space and Elon maybe is helping him out to achieve this feat.

Take A Look At Their Photo Below:

Elon and Kanye at SpaceX today, is Kanye buying his own trip? #SpaceX https://t.co/jn3ddxFUIh pic.twitter.com/tHJZeW5L1k — /r/SpaceX Masterrace (@SpaceXMR) November 13, 2021

