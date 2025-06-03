Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Kate Hudson, star and executive producer of Netflix's basketball dramedy 'Running Point,' has heaped praise on co-creator and fellow executive producer Mindy Kaling for her unwavering dedication to the show.

According to Deadline, Hudson revealed that Kaling's work ethic is truly inspiring, especially considering she sent in writing notes for the show just hours after giving birth to her third child in February 2024.

Also Read | Zee Cine Awards 2025: Rasha Thadani Pays Tribute to 3 Icons Close to Her Heart - Madhuri Dixit, Her Nana Ravi Tandon and Mother Raveena.

At an FYC event for 'Running Point,' Hudson gushed about Kaling's brilliance and trustworthiness, and said, "I have to say, I've fallen in love with this woman... And she's just not only so brilliant, but so trusting... she puts the best team together."

Hudson recalled how Kaling participated in the show's first table read via Zoom while pregnant and then sent notes an hour after giving birth, jokingly remarking, "Isn't Mindy literally in labor?"

Also Read | 6 Indian TV Actors Who Passed Away at a Young Age.

Hudson concluded, "She is a powerhouse and delivers what she says she's going to deliver," as quoted by Deadline.

'Running Point' has already been renewed for a second season after a successful inaugural season. Co-creator Ike Barinholtz revealed that the writer's room is currently working on breaking the season, indicating a promising future for the show.

The series is loosely inspired by the life of Jeanie Buss, the sports executive who inherited the Los Angeles Lakers and became the first woman to lead a championship team in the NBA.

In the show, Hudson plays Isla Gordon, the determined CEO of the fictional L.A. Waves, who faces sexism in the league and competition from her own brothers.

With its engaging storyline and strong characters, 'Running Point' has captured the audience's attention and received positive reviews. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)