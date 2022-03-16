Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for over three months and ever since, they have been treating fans with their cute pictures.

On Wednesday, Katrina took to her Instagram Story and shared morning selfies featuring Vicky. In the selfies, Katrina can be seen resting her face on Vicky's shoulder. The duo can be seen wearing stylish sunglasses and appearing to be a little sleepy while clicking the selfie.

Katrina captioned the first selfie with a sticker, "Sorry I am sleepy."

Soon, she shared another selfie where they were all smiles for the camera and captioned it with a heart sticker.

Katrina and Vicky had taken marriage vows in December last year. On work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. (ANI)

