'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd has tied the knot with actor-producer Austen Rydell in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to People magazine, the duo who also share a son named Kingston got married on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Billie Lourd Birthday: 7 Times We Fell In Love With Her Fashion Choices (View Pics).

The day after People magazine broke the story, Lourd posted two pictures from her wedding day to her Instagram account. The pictures featuring her and Rydell in their wedding attire were captioned simply by the date of the nuptials: "3.12.22." Ticket To Paradise: Billie Lourd Boards George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Film at Universal.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June of 2020. At the time, Rydell posted a series of photos on her Instagram and wrote, "She said YES!! (Actually, she said "Duhhh") But I guess that's even better than yes?!?" In September of that year, Lourd -- who is the daughter of late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher welcomed a baby boy with Rydell, named Kingston.

