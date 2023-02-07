Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she is single and not ready to mingle!

Khloe recently interacted with her fans on Twitter and during her interaction, a fan asked her to clarify her relationship status. The fan wrote, "Who's your man currently?"

Khloe responded by writing, "Who has time for a man lol...I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real...No man right now...He's in my prayers too ha!"

Khloe shared both her kids with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January this year. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

While their relationship ended last year, they communicate as co-parents.

Recently, her ex-husband Lamar Odom opened up about his infidelity with her.

According to People magazine, an American weekly magazine, in a sneak peek at 'TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians', he shared that there's a lot that the public still doesn't know about his serial cheating during the four-year relationship.

Odom admitted, "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know. The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

He continued, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time." Odom then confessed to "full-blown relationships" while travelling for the NBA, reported People magazine.

"I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you were going to get away with that one?" he added.

After a month of dating, Odom and Kardashian wed in 2009. Though they separated in 2013, she didn't officially file for divorce for several years due to Odom's substance issues that ultimately led to a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. In 2016, their split was finalized, as per People magazine. (ANI)

