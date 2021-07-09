Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Singer Prateek Kuhad's Hindi quartet EP 'Shehron Ke Raaz' is out.

The EP includes tracks 'Shehron Ke Raaz', 'Khone Do', 'Tere Hi Hum', and the acoustic version of 2020's hit single 'Kasoor'.

Giving more details about EP, Prateek said, "Big cities have countless stories of lovers lost in their own little worlds, and while their particular corner of the city may be small in the grand scheme of things, their emotional universe is large and all-encompassing."

"This EP explores love in a very gentle and personal manner. The stories are hidden, and they belong to those who wish to participate in them. The music attempts to represent hope, mystery, and wonder in the most beautiful way possible," he added.

Apart from his independent songs, Prateek is also known for giving Bollywood tracks such as 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' ('Baar Baar Dekho') and 'Saansein' (Karwaan). (ANI)

