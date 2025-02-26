Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): As the nation celebrates the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri, several B-town celebs have also joined in the festivities.

Among the many celebrities, actress Lara Dutta also celebrated the occasion as she marked the auspicious night with a special visit to the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

The 'Partner' actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of her peaceful and spiritual experience at the temple, one of the holiest sites dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The video showed the actress, dressed in a traditional outfit, entering the temple grounds with her team. The clip also showed her posing for pictures with fans.

Along with the video, Lara added a caption expressing her happiness at fulfilling a long-held dream of hers and sharing how it had always been her wish to experience Maha Shivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras, and this year, that dream came true.

"I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras, and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal," she wrote.

"Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was recently seen in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, which was released on April 25 on JioCinema. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Lara has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including Welcome To The Jungle, Suryast, and Ramayana. (ANI)

