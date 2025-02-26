After her controversial "chhapri" remark, Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is facing backlash again. This time, it’s for mocking Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, who revealed he is "colour blind" on Celebrity MasterChef India. Farah, who serves as the host of the show, made comments that many viewers found inappropriate, especially given the sensitive nature of Khanna’s admission. Chef Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, who are the judges, were present during the interaction. Social media users have criticised Farah for her "insensitive" remarks and questioned her sense of humour. ‘Muh Khulta Hai Sh*t Comes Out’: Farah Khan Heavily Trolled For Calling Holi ‘Favourite Festival of Chhapris’ on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’.

Farah Khan Slammed for Making Fun of Gaurav Khanna's Colour Blindness

On a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, contestants were challenged to prepare Farah Khan's famous roast chicken. While others tasted the dish, vegetarian Gaurav Khanna couldn't sample it and asked others to describe the flavours. Later, the judges pointed out that he had chosen the wrong plate colour, which didn't complement the dish well. When Gaurav revealed he was colour blind, Farah Khan mockingly dismissed him, saying, "What rubbish." She then tested him with Vikas Khanna's jacket colour, further embarrassing him. Her response sparked outrage, with many calling her behaviour "disgraceful." ‘He Should Go to Hell’: Farah Khan Comforts Archana Gautam After She Burst Into Tears Over Her Breakup on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video).

'Rubbish'

They were not aware of his genuine problem but had a knowledge about Archana's breakup story 🥱🥱 and Farah calling it rubbish is too low of her. #GauravKhanna#CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/bC5cDZeXjb — ♡ 🇵🇸 ♡ (@luvkapilsharma) February 24, 2025

'Snooty Motormouth'

'What rubbish!' Miss Farah Khan, i dont expect any better from you. U were always a snooty motormouth. But try being a wee bit considerate about someone's disability. Nonsense woman! Such a let down @SonyTV u are same as other GECs! Buffoons #MasterChefIndia #GauravKhanna — RupaliSheth (@rupali_sheth3) February 25, 2025

'Need to Show Sympathy'

The judges should have had basic courtesy to ask #GauravKhanna about the challenges he needs to face because of his colourblindness. They need not show sympathy because GK himself doesn't consider this as a weakness. Instead they just dismissed the topic. #CelebrityMasterChef — Natasha Bhattacharjee (@natsbhatt) February 25, 2025

'Pathetic'

Farha’s behaviour is so pathetic. Why she has been chosen as a judge in a cooking show when she can hardly cook. Disgraceful — Arun B (@arun03342) February 25, 2025

'Insensitive'

Haven’t seen the epi, but I have found F to be a lil insensitive so many times. With Faisu for example - she is constantly surprised that a person with his background is now part of MC, knows what macarons are, and similar such instances. She is a lil too much sometimes. — Divya (@dshnkr2) February 24, 2025

In addition to Gaurav, contestants on Sony TV's Celebrity MasterChef include Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, and Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr Faisu).

What is Colour Blindness?

Colour blindness is a condition in which individuals struggle to differentiate between certain colours. It is often inherited but can also result from eye diseases or medication. The most common form involves difficulty distinguishing between red and green shades.

