Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal recently grabbed headlines after she expressed her concerns about young girls performing songs like "Chikni Chameli", which are written from a male perspective. She said that kids are performing the "raunchy songs" without understanding the lyrics. Giving an example of her hit song "Chikni Chameli" from Agneepath (2012), featuring Katrina Kaif, the singer said she felt embarrassed when girls as young as five or six danced to such songs. Amid the whole "embarrassment" thing, a few videos of Shreya performing the song on reality shows have surfaced online. ‘Borderline Raunchy’: Shreya Ghoshal Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ of Her ‘Chikni Chameli’ Item Song Featuring Katrina Kaif (Watch Video).

Videos of Shreya Ghoshal Performing ‘Chikni Chameli’ Surface Online After Her ‘Borderline Raunchy’ Statement

No matter how great an artiste is at their craft, netizens are unforgiving when they point out their double standards after they make some big statements. In an interview with Lilly Singh, Shreya Ghoshal shared that she's now conscious about singing item songs like "Chikni Chameli" because little girls are performing it. However, Reddit users pointed out that if the singer was so embarrassed about the track, why did she perform the song just days back on her singing show, Indian Idol 15?

Shreya Ghoshal’s Video Singing ‘Chikni Chameli’ on ‘Indian Idol 13’ Surfaces Online

Another clip from the ongoing Indian Idol 15, from the special episode featuring Neelam Kothari and Govinda, went viral on X (previously Twitter). In the video, Shreya Ghoshal can be seen joyously performing her hit track as the contestants groove to it. ‘Play It Wrong, But Play’: Did Katrina Kaif Take Subtle Jibe at Shreya Ghoshal’s Comment Calling ‘Chikni Chameli’ Raunchy? (See Post).

Another Recent Video of Shreya Ghoshal Performing ‘Chaikni Chameli’ Goes Viral

Shreya Ghoshal, one of the most celebrated singers in our country, enjoys a huge fanbase, all thanks to her mellifluous voice. However, her recent interview with Lilly Singh didn’t sit well with netizens, especially since she had just performed "Chikni Chameli" on a recent episode of Indian Idol 15.

