Entertainment News | Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute to Lyricist Yogesh Gaur on His Demise

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday paid tribute to lyricist Yogesh Gaur after his demise earlier today. The 90-year-old singer expressed her respect to the artist on Twitter.

Addressing her sorrow with the news about the sudden demise, the singer noted that she has sung many songs, which was written by the late lyricist.

Also Read | Chromatica: Lady Gaga Releases Her 16-Track Music Album.

As she recalled about him, the 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja' singer explained about the calm and composed nature that the songwriter possessed.

Yogesh Gaur was born on March 19, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He penned lyrics for the song 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dal Jaaye' in 1971 for the movie 'Anand' and is widely considered as one of his best works.

Also Read | Surleen Kaur Controversy: ISKCON Vice President 'Rejects' Shemaroo Apology, Threatens Legal Action To Make An Example Out of Them (View Tweets).

The late artist's other notable works include songs like 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli,' 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan', 'Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai' and 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)