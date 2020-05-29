Surleen Kaur Controversy: ISKCON Vice President 'Rejects' Shemaroo Apology, Threatens Legal Action To Make An Example Out of Them (View Tweets)

ISKCON Rejects Shemaroo Apology (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Looks like Shemaroo's Comedy Studio episode featuring comedian Surleen Kaur and Balraj Syal has landed them and the entertainment channel in a major legal soup. We had earlier reported about how the episode that saw Surleen draw comparisons between porn and ISKCON had not gone down well with devotees and how the Vice President and Spokesperson if ISKCON, Radharamn Das had filed a complaint against Shemaroo, Surleen and Balraj for trying to demean and defame the Sanatan Dharma. Shemaroo Apologises and Distances Itself From Comedian Surleen Kaur After A Clip of Her Comparing ISKCON With Porn Goes Viral (Read Tweets).

The channel immediately took note of the complaint and apologised to ISKCON. In fact, in their apology, not only did they assure the trust that the video had been deleted, but also that they had distanced themselves from both Surleen Kaur and Balraj Syal. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Tejasswi Prakash, Balraj Syal Injures Himself While Performing a Stunt on the Sets.

However, ISKCON is in no mood to let this incident go without any legal action. Yes, the trust has refused to accept Shemaroo's apology and threatened to go after Shemaroo, Surleen and Balraj legally.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

We don't accept your apology @ShemarooEnt . We will proceed legally against you, @BalrajSyal & Surleen Kaur. This has become a trend to demean Sanatan Dharma. No more. We will make an example out of this nonsense. Enough is enough. https://t.co/IVqisrCfrs — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) May 28, 2020

The controversial video in question was posted online almost over a month ago and has got quite the views. While the video has been taken down, it surely seems like the ISKCON committee is not in a forgiving mood,