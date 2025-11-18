Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Actor Liev Schreiber, known for 'Scream', 'The Hurricane', 'Hamlet', and others, was hospitalised in New York City after suffering a severe headache and alerting his doctor. The Emmy nominee was instructed to go to the hospital, TMZ reported.

He remained in the hospital's care overnight and underwent several tests. It remains unclear what has occurred.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work," his representative said in a statement to People..

In April 2024, the actor said a migraine led to him having temporary amnesia while performing in a Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable.

"I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache," the actor recalled during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I thought it was maybe a fast food headache, but it felt a little stronger than that. I'm walking down the stairs and I'm thinking, 'This is not normal. I don't feel okay.' "

However, he suspected "something was really wrong" when he saw his co-star Amy Ryan backstage and couldn't remember her name. While he tried to shake it off, things went wrong when he went onstage and completely forgot his lines, reported People.

"I think, 'Okay, I've had a stroke. This is it,' " he said. But he got an MRI and it showed that there was no brain bleed, and his brain looked "perfectly fine." A neurologist then told the actor that he had a condition called transient global amnesia.

Transient global amnesia (TGA) is a rare medical condition in which individuals experience a sudden episode of memory loss and confusion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Triggers of the condition include migraines, physical exertion, sexual intercourse, emotional or psychological stress and sudden immersion in cold or hot water, according to People. (ANI)

