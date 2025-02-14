Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Liv Tyler returned to the big screen with 'Captain America: Brave New World'. She reprised her role as Betty Ross in the soon-to-be-released newest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking her first movie role since her 2019 sci-fi drama Ad Astra.

She said she was "very, very excited" to join the cast and "very touched to be asked," reported People.

"I got a phone call saying, '[Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wants to speak to you,' " recalled the actress, who previously starred as Betty alongside Edward Norton in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'.

"I said, 'Well, doesn't he want to see me? It's been a long time!' " said Tyler. "So they asked me to come back," she added.

While talking about what excites her about the return to Asked what she was most excited about in her return to the big screen for Brave New World, the Empire Records star said, "Just the whole thing."

"I've taken a break from acting for the past few years, and I've been home with my children," continued Tyler, who's mom to sons Milo, 20, and Sailor, 10, plus daughter Lula, 8. "And it was just such a lovely way, after COVID and everything, to come back to something so special," as per the outlet.

"The family, and the character -- it was sort of a perfect way to lure me back into remembering how much I love acting," she added.

Tyler shared how her kids are reacting to her new role: "Well, we went to see Dog Man last week, and there was a poster [for Brave New World], and I thought, 'Wow, they've never seen me in a movie ever!' So I get to take them to the movies and see Mommy, which I'm really looking forward to," as per People.

Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, with Giancarlo Esposito, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson and Tyler rounding out the cast.

Mackie, 46, leads the cast as Sam Wilson, or the new Captain America. Ford, 82, replaces the late William Hurt, who died in 2022, as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who has just been named president of the United States in the film, reported People.

'Captain America: Brave New World' is in theaters on February 14. (ANI)

