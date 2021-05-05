Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is set to feature in the upcoming family comedy "Easter Sunday".

The movie, which hails from Amblin Partners, will be directed by Indian-origin filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar with stand-up comedian Jo Koy playing the lead role, reported Deadline.

Plot details are scarce at the moment but the project is said to be based on the life experiences and stand-up comedy of Koy. It will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Phillips, known for starring in movies such as "Stand and Deliver", "Young Guns", "Courage Under Fire" and "The 33", will play a fictionalised version of himself in the film.

The cast also includes Eva Noblezada, Brandon Wardell, Tia Carrere, Lydia Gaston, Rodney To, Melody Butiu, Joey Guila and Elena Juatco.

Chandrasekhar, who is best known for directing 2001 cult comedy "Super Troopers" and its 2018 sequel, will direct "Easter Sunday" from a script by Ken Cheng.

Koy and Cheng will also serve as executive producers alongside Joe Meloche, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O Yang, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the producers behind Disney's "Aladdin" and Netflix movie "The Two Popes", are backing the project, which will start production later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)