Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): At the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards held on March 19, Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit lauded Telugu cinema for its "scale and soul," before joining Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to present the prestigious NTR National Film Award to Megastar Chiranjeevi, in one of the evening's most celebrated moments.

Opening her speech with a warm Telugu greeting, "Namaste Hyderabad, Andaru baagunnara" (Hello Hyderabad, how are you all), Madhuri quickly connected with the audience before continuing in English.

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She expressed deep admiration for Telugu cinema, highlighting its unique ability to balance large-scale spectacle with emotionally grounded storytelling.

"The way Telugu films combine grandeur with relatable human stories is truly inspiring," she said, noting that the industry continues to evolve while staying firmly rooted in its cultural identity.

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She praised filmmakers and technicians for pushing creative boundaries and contributing to the industry's growing national and global recognition.

Madhuri also extended her gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the warm welcome and for initiating the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards.

She described the platform as an important step toward recognising not just stars, but also grassroots artists and behind-the-scenes talent.

Calling it an honour to share the stage with "superstars, icons, and legends of Telugu cinema," she underscored the significance of such celebrations in strengthening the film community.

The highlight of the evening came when Madhuri Dixit and Revanth Reddy jointly presented the NTR National Film Award to Chiranjeevi.

The moment was met with loud applause and cheers. Accepting the honour, Chiranjeevi expressed his appreciation for the revival of state-backed film awards, previously known as the Nandi Awards.

He thanked the Telangana government for recognising the cultural and economic contributions of the film industry, and emphasised the importance of continued institutional support for cinema.

Madhuri Dixit wore a wine-toned georgette saree at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. The outfit featured sequins, multi-coloured diamond detailing, and metallic ombre stripes. She paired it with a sheer full-sleeve blouse and styled her look with dangling diamond earrings and soft, open waves.

The awards ceremony coincided with Ugadi celebrations and marked a grand showcase of Telugu cinema. Named after revolutionary folk singer Gaddar, the state-backed awards celebrate films that reflect Telangana's cultural and social ethos.

Rashmika Mandanna received the Best Actress honour for her performance in 'The Girlfriend,' where she portrayed the character Bhooma Devi. The evening also saw Naga Chaitanya win Best Actor for his performance in 'Thandel,' Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Paidi Jairaj Film Award and Saailu Kampati won Best Director for 'Raju Weds Rambai'. (ANI)

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