Saubhagya Singh Thakur Viral Video: BJP Leader’s 200-Vehicle Convoy in Bhopal Sparks Row Amid PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

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Several BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have come under scrutiny after travelling in large vehicle convoys despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent public appeal urging citizens to conserve fuel, reduce non-essential travel and adopt austerity measures amid global uncertainty linked to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The controversy intensified after newly appointed Textbook Corporation Chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur reportedly travelled from Ujjain to Bhopal with a convoy of more than 200 vehicles, causing traffic congestion across multiple parts of the state capital and nearby highways. The incident sparked criticism on social media and among commuters, as long traffic jams reportedly left office-goers, schoolchildren and elderly citizens stranded in extreme heat while the convoy moved through the city. PM Narendra Modi Sets Example, Reduces Convoy Size Amid Fuel Conservation Push Over West Asia War.

BJP Leader Saubhagya Singh Thakur Draws Scrutiny Over 200-Vehicle Convoy

Forget 64, here is 300 car convoy of BJP MLA Preetam Singh Lodhi from Pichhore, MP He is not even a minister. He recently threatened an IPS who had initiated a probe against his son in a hit-and-run case. This is how BJP MLAs are saving fuel. https://t.co/98Rr64G747 pic.twitter.com/XcT8BOLZa2 — Jaswinder kaur (@TheReal_Jassi) May 13, 2026

Saubhagya Singh Thakur Viral Convoy Video: Traffic Disruptions Across Bhopal

According to local reports, the convoy created bottlenecks in several prominent areas of Bhopal, including routes near the BJP state office, DB Mall, Board Office Square and Arera Hills. Witnesses said traffic movement slowed significantly as hundreds of vehicles accompanied the political procession into the city.

The developments drew attention because they came shortly after PM Modi urged citizens to limit diesel and petrol consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, postpone non-essential gold purchases and use public transport or carpooling wherever possible. ‘Ye Nakaami Ke Saboot Hain’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi Over ‘Don’t Buy Gold, Use Less Petrol’ Appeal to Citizens.

The criticism expanded beyond Bhopal after reports emerged of similar large convoys involving BJP leaders in other districts of Madhya Pradesh. In Shivpuri district, Pichhore MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi reportedly arrived with another large convoy while addressing a temple-related dispute.

In Khandwa, minister-in-charge Dharmendra Lodhi also travelled with an extensive fleet of vehicles accompanied by sirens while attending a district review meeting. The repeated use of oversized convoys by political leaders has intensified debate over whether public messaging around austerity is being consistently followed within the party.

Some BJP leaders themselves acknowledged the inconsistency between the Prime Minister’s appeal and the visible political processions. Dharmendra Lodhi publicly stated that there was “no justification” for such large entourages despite travelling with one. “The Prime Minister’s appeal must be adhered to,” he said, adding that directives had also been issued at the administrative level regarding fuel conservation.

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal also attempted to reinforce the party’s support for PM Modi’s appeal, saying leaders had tried to promote alternative transport methods, including e-rickshaws and electric scooters. He said the government was working to reduce import dependency and encourage limited use of diesel and petrol.

Amid the criticism, some BJP leaders made symbolic attempts to align with the austerity messaging. In Bhopal, Small Industries Corporation Chairman Satyendra Bhushan Singh arrived at an event in an e-rickshaw, while Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar used an e-scooter.

However, these gestures also attracted scrutiny because supporters and accompanying groups were still seen travelling in large numbers of private vehicles. Political observers noted that the contrast between symbolic eco-friendly appearances and large vehicle formations has become a major point of public discussion.

The Prime Minister has recently increased emphasis on fuel conservation and economic restraint amid concerns over rising global oil prices and instability in West Asia. In recent speeches, PM Modi urged citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption, avoid panic buying and adopt energy-saving practices in daily life.

The Centre has also reportedly encouraged virtual meetings, reduced official travel and promoted public transport and electric vehicle usage across departments as part of broader precautionary measures. Against that backdrop, the large political convoys in Madhya Pradesh have triggered questions about the implementation of those appeals at the ground level.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).