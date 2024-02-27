Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recalled shooting for the iconic song 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' from his 1986 film 'Naam' with late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and shared that initially the artiste was hesitant to be part of the movie.

He told ANI, "I had not known for so long that he was ill and suddenly when this news reached me, his smiling face flashed before my eyes, which used to mesmerise anyone. Then I remembered the track 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' from the movie 'Naam' which was picturized on Sanjay Dutt and Amrita (Singh) ji. Initially, he was hesitant to act in the movie as he said 'I had never acted in films and I am only a singer who sings in mehfils'. I said you have to do the same and I still remember how nervous he was like a newcomer."

Bhatt, who directed the film, continued, "He was apprehensive that he wouldn't be able to live up to our expectations but the way he sang it was beyond our expectations."

Giving credit to the lyrics written by Anand Bakshi, music by Laxmikant Pyarelal and Pankaj Udhas' vocie, he said the song is loved by music lovers.

"I salute Bakshi Sahib because this song came out of his heart, Salim Khan's genius and Bakshi's writing, Laxmikant Pyarelal's music and then Sanjay Dutt's thirst to prove himself and make his name in the industry. This song connects with the feeling of longing and pain when you are away from your home and country. This song is immortal. I am fortunate to have met Pankajji and this song gave him such a status and name in the industry. People still love this creation and after his demise, many called me recalling the same track."

A Padma Shri recipient, Pankaj Udhas, passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Pankaj Udhas was born in Jetpur in Gujarat on May 17, 1951. Apart from ghazals, he was also known for his work in movies. His solo ghazal album 'Aahat' in 1980 gave him much recognition. Later, he went on to record several hits, such as 'Mukarar' in 1981, 'Tarrannum' in 1982, 'Mehfil in 1983 and many others.

Among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his vocals to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.The singer's demise left the music industry in shock and grief. (ANI)

