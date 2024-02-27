Celebrities engaging with their fans on social media by commenting on their posts has become a common and exciting occurrence. But it turns out some kids are holding off starting to study until their favourite celeb comments on their Instagram reels! Aaaaand... the celebs are actually replying! These interactions not only make fans feel special but also showcase the down-to-earth and relatable side of celebrities. These interactions demonstrate the power of social media in bridging the gap between celebrities and their fans, making the connection between them feel more personal and meaningful. 'If Not You, Then Who...' Shubman Gill Reveals Rahul Dravid's Motivational Quote After Starring in India's 5-Wicket Win Over England in 4th Test.

Shubman Gill Amused a Fan into Studying

Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill amused a fan by commenting on her Instagram post, creating a buzz across social media platforms. The fan, known by the username shubiiii.lover77, posted a reel video jokingly suggesting that she would start studying if Gill commented on her post.

The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and catching the attention of the cricketer himself. The text inserted on the video read, "Agar Shubman ne iss reel pe comment kar diya to kal se padhna shuru kar dungi. (If Shubman Gill comments on this reel, I’ll start studying from tomorrow)."

Gill's response was playful and encouraging, as he humorously urged the fan to begin her studies. He commented: "Shuru kar do padhna (start studying)," Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shashi🌸 (@shubiiii.lover77)

Vijay Deverakonda Delights His Student Fans

Similarly, Instagram user Harshitha Reddy recently posted a video featuring herself and a friend, accompanied by a caption that caught the attention of many. In the caption, she humorously stated that if the popular actor Vijay Deverakonda commented on their video, they would begin preparing for their exam. Much to their surprise, Vijay Deverakonda not only commented on the video but also made an unexpected promise. In his reply, the Arjun Reddy actor pledged to meet them if they managed to score 90% in their exams. "Get 90% and I’ll meet you," reads Deverakonda's encouraging reply. This unexpected interaction has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting to see if Harshitha and her friend can achieve their goal and meet the charismatic actor. Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshitha reddy (@harshithaareddy__)

Alia Bhatt Gets a Fan to Study

And of course another video that emerged on January 21st caused a stir on the internet, featuring Alia Bhatt. The user who posted the video issued a challenge to their followers, stating that they would start preparing for exams if Alia commented on the reel. The caption humorously read, "If Alia Bhatt comments on this reel then I will start preparing for my exams (sic.)" The video quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 43,150 likes, over 500 comments, and 3 million views. Much to everyone's surprise, Alia Bhatt did indeed comment on the video, responding with three laughing emojis. The unexpected interaction has generated excitement among fans, eager to witness Alia Bhatt's playful response. Watch the reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ✨️ (@aliabhattfav)

Whether it's a simple emoji, a heartfelt message, a playful comment or a full-fledged "score over 90 and I will meet"... celebrities' responses can brighten a fan's day and create a lasting memory.

