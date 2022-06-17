Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): A manga comic adaptation of Disney and Pixar's super-hit animated teen film, 'Turning Red' is in the works and will be launched in the second half of 2023 Viz Media has announced.

The comic has been written by Dirchansky and illustrated by KAlfee, reported Variety. Both the writer and the illustrator have confirmed that the title of the manga adaptation would be 'Disney and Pixar's Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga'.

According to Viz Media, the new adaptation "takes you behind the music of Canada's greatest nineties boy band, 4*Town."

4*Town is a fictitious boy band featured in the original Disney/Pixar production 'Turning Red'. The story followed the story of a girl named Mei, who happened to transform into a red panda whenever she experienced strong emotions. However, her emotions tended to be out of her control whenever there was a mention of the fictitious boy band 4*Town in the 1990s.

As per Variety, the synopsis of the Viz Media production will deal with five of the animated members of the fictional boy band, named Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T, and Aaron Z who before their big Toronto concert, enjoy a day off, each encountering a different incident.

In the film 'Turning Red', American singers Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell penned the three songs for the boy band, shown in the movie. The music video 'Nobody Like You' sung by the artists has over 100 million views on YouTube, now.

Helmed by Domee Shi, 'Turning Red' was one of Disney's most successful animated films with an IMDB rating of 7 out of 10. (ANI)

