Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Lyca Productions, the makers of director Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan', have shared the much-anticipated teaser of the film.

"The Cholas Are Coming!" captioned Lyca Productions on Instagram.

Also Read | Maa Neella Tank Trailer Out! Sushanth, Priya Anand's Telugu Series To Arrive on ZEE5 on July 15 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwI2xMtSFn/

The gripping teaser portrayed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas were seen fighting valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. With picturesque destinations, bloody wars, and breathtaking grandeur, 'Ponniyin Selvan' looks no less than an absolute thrill fest.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Talks About Working With Rishi Kapoor and How He Called Her a 'Veteran Actor'.

The teaser of this magnum opus was launched in Chennai at a grand event on July 8. The entire cast and crew of the film were present as well. Taking to social media, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty, and Suriya also shared the teaser.

Helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan' stars an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

'Ponniyin Selvan' marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)