Entertainment News | Manoj Bajpayee, Sunil Gavaskar Attend 'Champions of Change Maharashtra' Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, director duo Abbas-Mustan attended the "Champions of Change" Awards on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Manoj was seen wearing a maroon coat pants that he matched with a black shirt. He completed his look with transparent glasses.

Arjun wore a black pantsuit and kept his long hair open.

Abbas-Mustan was seen twinning in a white shirt with matching pants.

Sonu donned a black coat and pants for the day.

Sunil, on the other hand, wore a white shirt with a blue Nehru jacket that he paired with black pants.

The names of the awardees include Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, Sandeep Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, directors Farah Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, filmmaker Sandeep Singh among others.

"Champions of Change Maharashtra" Award honours the great work done by eminent personalities and organizations towards promoting the values of courage, community service and social development.

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais presented the awardees with Gold Medals and Citations. Other distinguished guests and dignitaries, including Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission India, Justice KG Balakrishnan, Vice-Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee and Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, Chairman of the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy Advocate Nandan Kr Jha, Jury Advisors of Award Selection Committee, former National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shyam Jaju and Ambassador Dayakar Ratakonda IFS (Retd) were also present.

The 'Champions of Change Maharashtra' Award has been initiated taking inspiration from the great freedom fighter and Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who sacrificed his life for the Maratha Empire and Swaraj.

The selection of the awardees has been done by Constitutional Jury members headed by Justice KG Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman, of NHRC India. (ANI)

