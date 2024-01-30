Actor-turned-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay is gearing up to work in his next directorial Ei Raat Tomar Amar, which stars none other than iconic stars Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt. Recently, Hoichoi Studios dropped the first look on social media, brewing intrigue among cinephiles about the film. Parambrata Chattopadhyay Marries Piya Chakraborty in Private Ceremony; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!.

Parambrata himself is also portraying a crucial character in this film, read a statement.Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt were last seen together in Srijit Mukherji's Ek Je Chhilo Raja in 2018 and this time as opposing lawyers, not a couple. Parambrata Chattopadhyay Birthday Special: 7 Bengali Movies Of The Bulbbul Actor That Are Highly Recommended.

Ei Raat Tomar Amar Post:

Further details about the project have been kept under wraps. Parambrata's previous directorial is horror thriller Parnasavarir Shaap.