Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is excited for her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar with their much-anticipated film 'Prithviraj'.

In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chillar will act as Princess Sanyogita.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Manushi shared an unseen BTS image from the film's sets featuring a glimpse of her Sanyogita look as her left hand is seen bejewelled with exquisite ornaments from the Prithviraj era.

She is seen getting into the mood of the shoot as she listens to her favourite music in her vanity van.

Manushi captioned the image saying, "Getting my Sanyogita groove on! #2MonthsToPrithviraj #Prithviraj3rdJune #YRF50 @akshaykumar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf".

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 3, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

