Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Prime Video has confirmed the production of a third season of the hit series "Maxton Hall - The World Between Us".

The third season will continue the story of Ruby and James, based on "Save Us", which is the third book in Mona Kasten's bestselling trilogy, published by LYX.

Also Read | 'Mistry' Trailer: Ram Kapoor Turns Desi 'Monk' As He Solves Baffling Mysteries in JioHotstar Series Co-Starring Mona Singh (Watch Video).

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten star as the lead pair in the young adult drama. The new season will start streaming from November 7.

Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi are also part of the show, which will be directed by Martin Schreier.

Also Read | ‘Saiyaara' Song 'Barbaad': 2nd Song From Movie Set To Release on June 10; Poster Shows Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Romantic Pose.

"Maxton Hall" revolves around Harriet's Ruby, a scholarship student at the Maxton Hall Private School for the rich and privileged. Ruby, who is planning to get into Oxford University initially clashes with co-student and Beaufort family heir, James (Damian) but later they are drawn to each other despite their differing backgrounds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)