Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Although Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday to dispel infidelity rumours, a source has told People Magazine that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "still not in a good place."

Recently, Megan clarified on social media that there were no outside parties involved in her and Machine Gun Kelly's apparent breakup. On Sunday, the actress returned to Instagram to clarify a number of rumours that her Machine Gun Kelly had been unfaithful.

Also Read | Dhoom Franchise Will Not Merge With YRF Spy Universe; Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Won’t Join Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Per New Reports.

She wrote, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, Al bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

A source who is acquainted with both Fox and Kelly told People Magazine that the 'Transformers' actress instantly suspected something was wrong and responded emotionally.

Also Read | Oscar 2023: Ram Charan Heads US to Attend 95th Academy Awards, RRR Star Spotted Walking Barefoot at Airport.

"She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit," the source told People Magazine.

"She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset at the moment."

"Their relationship is crazy and intense," the source added... "yet it wouldn't be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week."

Last week, Megan Fox deactivated her Instagram account, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly.

In the post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of Fox's last post on Instagram, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie."

In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a single fire emoji.

The Till Death star had also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. The duo met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Though production was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)