Famous People Born on April 22: April 22 marks the birthdays of several well-known figures across various fields. Celebrated actor Jack Nicholson, known for his iconic roles in films like The Shining and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, shares his birthday with actress Amber Heard and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Machine Gun Kelly, a popular musician and actor, also celebrates his special day. In sports, footballer Kaká, renowned for his time with AC Milan and Brazil, was born on this day. Additionally, J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist, best known as the scientific director of the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, was also born on this date. Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat, famous for his novels like Five Point Someone, and cricketing figures Jonathan Trott, Sundaram Ravi, and Ranjan Madugalle are among the birthday stars of April 22. This day is a tribute to diverse talent in cinema, sports, and literature.

Famous April 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

