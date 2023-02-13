Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to have broken up after the Jennifer's Body actor deleted all posts with her alleged ex, posted pictures with a cryptic caption and then deactivated her account. And how is the internet taking this news? Well, some are sad about the couple's split, while many others seem to be jumping out of their seats with happiness, and are making memes of Pete Davidson making his move on Megan, now that she may be single. Megan Fox Deactivates Instagram Account After Cryptic Post Hinting at Breakup With Machine Gun Kelly.

The Earth Is Healing

megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing pic.twitter.com/jEQp0AK20z — zack (@AvatriceSolos) February 12, 2023

He's On His Way

Pete Davidson after seeing Megan Fox and MGK broke up: pic.twitter.com/K9f4mSXJ3v — 𝕂𝕁  (@VegasBabyKJ) February 12, 2023

The Ultimate Burn

megan fox breaking up with mgk and then following eminem…. 😭pic.twitter.com/NAyrqGmu6T — alfie △ (@alfiesgroove) February 12, 2023

Its a Party!

harry styles, eminem, and timothée chalamet now that they’re the only three people megan fox follows on instagram after she seemingly broke up with MGK pic.twitter.com/llBYIpwLbj — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 12, 2023

Everybody Stay Calm

Pete Davidson And His PR Team Finding Out Megan Fox Broke Up With MGK pic.twitter.com/c54szm50SK — ᗪOᑎᑎY💫 (@ItsDonnysWrld) February 12, 2023

It's a Sad Time

@hummyvibes talking about mgk and megan fox breaking up pic.twitter.com/9wgUjG23LB — 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂’𝒔 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒓𝒚 📖 (@honeybeefae) February 12, 2023

