Famous People Born on May 16: May 16 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities from around the world. Celebrated names include South Korean singer IU, Hollywood stars Pierce Brosnan and Megan Fox, and music icon Janet Jackson. Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Sonal Chauhan, Shakti Arora, and filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan also share this date. Other notable figures born on May 16 include political commentator Tucker Carlson, actor Joseph Morgan, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, cricketer Kulraj Randhawa, and athlete Gabriela Sabatini. May 16 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 16, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

