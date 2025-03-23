Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion is looking forward to collaborating with rising hip-hop sensation Doechii for her upcoming album.

The rapper shared updates with his fans on her next album, Megan: Act III, on a recent TikTok Livestream, mentioning that she is taking care in deciding whom to work with.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

"I'm really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that ... one, I haven't done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time -- people that I actually, you know, ... with," she said, Billboard reported.

While fans suggested certain Florida-born star's name in the chat, she said excitedly, "I see Doechii, bi--, I love Doechii."

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Drops Throwback Video of Little Samara Sahani Singing 'Balam Pichkari' As She Turns 14 Today.

"I do want to do a song with Doechii," Ms. Stallion added. "That's on my list. That's on my album wish list," Billboard reported.

Megan confirmed she is working on a new song and music video, she also said that she has "no song right now" that would make sense for Doechii to be part of. "I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with," Meg explained. "I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over, and also I'm like challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn't normally rap over without losing myself."

Doechii has certainly been in high demand in recent months. The musician recently became the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys. She is also Billboard's Woman of the Year for 2025 and will be honoured at the March 29 Women in Music ceremony in Los Angeles, as per the outlet.

Thee Stallion's Megan: Act II dropped in October last year, about four months after the original Megan debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in July. The rapper is now gearing up to perform at April's Coachella, an event she has personally dubbed "Megchella," Billboard reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)