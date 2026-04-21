Washington DC, April 21 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep has expressed interest in returning to the stage and hinted at a possible collaboration with her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short, according to People.

While appearing on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live alongside 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' costars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, Meryl said she would "love" to go back to Broadway, recalling her early theatre career in the 1970s.

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She revealed that she has already discussed the idea with Short, adding, "We were thinking that would be fun to do something together." However, she clarified that no official plans have been finalised yet.

The actors built a strong rapport while working together on the popular series, where Streep joined the cast in 2023 as Loretta Durkin, a Broadway performer and the love interest of Short's character, Oliver Putnam. Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a highlight for viewers, according to People.

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Short has often spoken highly of Streep, praising her humility and professionalism despite her record 21 Academy Award nominations. He previously said that what stands out most about her is "how easy she is" and described her as "so polite and fun and generous."

"She has a right to be a diva. And she's just so polite and fun and generous," he added, according to People.

Rumours about a possible off-screen romance between the two have circulated since their appearance on the show, but both actors have consistently denied such speculation, maintaining that they share a close friendship.

During the same interview, Streep also addressed long-standing questions about whether she would write a memoir. She dismissed the idea, saying, "Nope, too boring," but shared that she enjoys reading memoirs by fellow artists, including Barbra Streisand, according to People. (ANI)

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