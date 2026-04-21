National Award-winning actor Dhanush is reportedly set to expand his directorial portfolio with a new female-led project starring Mrunal Thakur. The news comes amid a flurry of social media speculation regarding the duo’s professional and personal equation. While official confirmation is awaited, industry insiders suggest that pre-production for the film, including look tests, has already reached an advanced stage. Mrunal Thakur Laughs Off Wedding Rumours With Dhanush, Says ‘Thank You for the Free Publicity’.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to Collaborate for Film?

The buzz surrounding a potential collaboration between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has intensified following reports that Dhanush will helm a period drama set in the 1960s. According to sources cited by Filmibeat and other trade outlets, the film is expected to be a "female-centric" narrative, centring on a village deity and rich cultural themes.

Mrunal Thakur is reportedly in final talks to play the central protagonist. If finalised, this will mark the first time the two share a professional space, though it remains unclear if Dhanush will also appear in front of the camera. Reports suggest that the script offers a substantial, performance-heavy role for Thakur, aligning with her recent string of critically acclaimed performances in South Indian cinema.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's Dating and Wedding Rumours

The professional news arrives against a backdrop of persistent dating and marriage rumours that have shadowed the pair since late 2025. Speculation peaked after Thakur was seen at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 and the wrap party of Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Addressing the gossip in a recent interview, Thakur expressed her frustration over the focus on her private life. Speaking to Filmibeat, the actress stated, "I want to be known for the work that I do on screen. I don’t want to be known for 'Who is she dating?'... Let me tell you, I don't even have time to date."The actress further clarified that her schedule is so packed she hasn't even had time to treat a recent ligament injury, dismissing claims of a February wedding as baseless.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's Current Projects

Despite the rumours, both actors remain focused on their respective high-profile lineups for 2026. Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his gritty rural drama Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 30, 2026. He is also balancing directorial duties with an upcoming project alongside Mammootty. Nag Ashwin Compares Mrunal Thakur to Madhubala and Smita Patil at ‘Dacoit’ Event, Urges Her To ‘Not Pick Random Projects’ (Watch Video).

Mrunal Thakur is currently riding high on the success of Dacoit, which released earlier this month. Her upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the Hindi film Do Deewane Seher Mein alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. An official announcement regarding the Dhanush-directed period drama is expected once the casting and production schedules are formalised.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).