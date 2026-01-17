Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Actor Michelle Randolph has addressed dating rumours surrounding her and actor Glen Powell, saying she prefers to keep her personal life separate from her professional endeavours, according to E! News.

"I think, for peace of mind, those are really important to me to keep separate," Randolph told InStyle in an interview. "How people perceive you publicly is not who you are."

Randolph and Powell have fuelled speculation about their relationship with several PDA-filled outings. The pair were first spotted together in November at a dive bar in Austin, Texas, and later shared vacations in Miami and St Barts over the New Year. They have also been seen with mutual celebrity friends, including Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, and Chord Overstreet.

In a video shared to TikTok, the Twisters actor danced with the 1923 star, keeping his arm tightly wrapped around her waist and, in one clip, twirling her around to the music, as per the outlet.

Powell, 37, has continued his family tradition of bringing his parents as dates to the Golden Globes, while Randolph was spotted bonding with his mother at a post-Globes celebration. "Hard to get a plus two at the Golden Globes," Powell joked on Live From E!: Golden Globes 2026, according to E! News.

The rumoured romance follows months of speculation about Powell's past relationship with his former co-star Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney, who has moved on with music executive Scooter Braun, maintained that she and Powell were never in a friends-to-lovers scenario. "Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another," Sweeney told Variety in October 2025. (ANI)

