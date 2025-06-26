Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Model and actor Milind Soman flagged off the Fit India Run 2025 on Thursday in Mumbai.

This year's fitness event marks the commencement of over 500 km of barefoot running and cycling. The marathon will conclude in Goa.

Also Read | Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Expecting Their First Child? 'Pavitra Rishta' Actress Says 'Main Pregnant Hoon' on 'Laughter Chefs S2' (Watch Promo).

Reflecting on the significance of the Fit India Run 2025 campaign, Milind Soman said that adopting a healthy and fit life will help the nation.

"This Fit India Run means that we want all Indians to be fit, as it will also help the nation. If we want to live a good life, then it is extremely important to take care of our health and fitness," said Soman.

Also Read | 'Ironheart': Is Mephisto Finally Appearing in Dominique Thorne's Series After 'WandaVision' Fiasco? Fact-Checking Fan Theories About Sacha Baron Cohen's Rumoured Cameo (SPOILER ALERT).

He also reiterated Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's fitness message, saying, "Our PM also promotes the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Yoga Day is also celebrated so that people can focus on the importance of fitness."

While sharing the event details, the actor said, "I will start today by running 10 km. It will be followed by cycling 90 km, if the weather appears to be nice. I will conclude my day by running 20 km. It will be repeated every day, depending on the weather."

Besides running fitness campaigns in India, the actor is also a well-known fashion model.

The actor is set to join as the judge for the grand finale of Omica's debut season of its Mr., Miss, and Mrs. India International Pageant.

He will be joined by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia for the event.

Online auditions will begin this June, welcoming Indian nationals from across the globe.

Finalists will travel through auditions in major cities before heading to the grand finale in Phuket, Thailand, this October. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)