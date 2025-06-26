‘Ironheart’: Is Mephisto Finally Appearing in Dominique Thorne’s Series After ‘WandaVision’ Fiasco? Fact-Checking Fan Theories About Sacha Baron Cohen’s Rumoured Cameo (SPOILER ALERT)

Remember when the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched its first Disney+ series, WandaVision? It inspired so many fan theories that its biggest letdown was not living up to any of them. From teasing Reed Richards to tricking us into thinking the X-Men had finally arrived in the MCU (only to reduce it all to a 'Bohner' joke), the show left several big expectations unfulfilled. But the most persistent one of all? The arrival of Mephisto, who fans were convinced would show up from Episode 1. WandaVision: From X-Men to Mephisto, 5 Fan-Theories That Ultimately Proved False By the End of Marvel's Disney+ Series.

That, of course, turned out to be a damp squib. The Marvel demon never appeared, even though WandaVision's dark magic-heavy plot seemed like the perfect place to introduce him - especially considering Mephisto’s involvement in the comic storyline that inspired the show. His absence sparked countless memes, and his rumoured cameo in any future Disney+ Marvel project became a running gag.

Could that finally change with Ironheart? Will Marvel actually debut its Faustian demon in live-action? And more importantly, will he be played by Sacha Baron Cohen, as the long-standing rumour suggests? It might sound strange for a demon to show up in a tech-based series, but we’re in a phase of the MCU where magic is emerging from the most unexpected places - and no one seems to mind anymore.

Ironheart is a six-episode mini-series centred on Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. Riri is a Black tech genius from Chicago with Tony Stark-level intellect and a knack for building her own Iron suits. She first appeared in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a supporting role, but the new series finally gives her a standalone arc.

Is Mephisto in the First Three Episodes of 'Ironheart'?

The first three episodes of Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge, dropped simultaneously on Disney+, and so far, there's no sign of Mephisto - or Sacha Baron Cohen, for that matter. The primary antagonist is Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), a gang leader of high-tech thieves who possesses a magical hood that grants him dark powers. It’s heavily teased, though, that he obtained the hood from someone more powerful - an unseen force he’s clearly under the control of. While this mysterious figure hasn’t appeared yet, their presence is felt, especially in scenes where Parker finds himself alone and unsettled.

Naturally, Marvel fans have begun speculating that the unseen villain is Mephisto, poring over scenes for clues to back up the theory. Then again… didn’t they do the same with WandaVision?

So will Mephisto finally show up in the next batch of episodes? SPOILERS AHEAD - read on with caution.

Mephisto’s Appearance Leaked Through Reviews

Some publications have received screeners for all six episodes, and a couple of them have casually spoiled the fact that Mephisto does indeed appear - and that he’s portrayed in a scene-stealing turn by Sacha Baron Cohen. ‘Ironheart’ Review: Dominique Thorne’s Teen Genius Struggles To Find Her Spark in Marvel’s Mixed Bag of a Series.

Take, for example, this excerpt from The Telegraph’s review of Ironheart:

"An old favourite delivers the bad boy goods. It’s been a while since the arrival of Sacha Baron Cohen has inspired anything other than an indifferent shrug, but he steals the show here – admittedly not difficult – as a pantomime villain version of that old favourite, the Devil, here going by one of their many noms d’evil, Mephisto. Foxily marrying Danny Dyer’s accent – we Brits are always the evil ones in this kind of caper – with Victorian-style face furniture, Baron Cohen’s Mephisto feels parachuted into Ironheart from an altogether higher camp planet, a hammed-up slice of melodrama many worlds away from Ironheart’s weary stab at a cool urban milieu."

So, we can take that as a strong confirmation: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto is finally joining the MCU in the next three episodes of Ironheart, set to stream on Disney+ from July 1, 2025. In India, the show is available on JioHotstar.

