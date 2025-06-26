Ankita Lokhande is undoubtedly one of the most loved television actresses in the country. The Pavitra Rishta actress marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life after marrying her boyfriend and entrepreneur Vicky Jain in December 2021. Ever since, the couple has been under constant media spotlight due to their high-profile relationship and their participation in popular shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs Season 2. The actress recently made a big announcement on Laughter Chefs. In a new promo shared by the makers, she is seen confessing that she is "pregnant", leaving everyone surprised. Bottle Baba aka Hari Dham Sarkar on 'Laughter Chefs' VIDEOS! Viral Godman's Hilarious Banters With Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande and Others Go Viral.

Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant?

Colours TV shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Laughing Chefs S2 on their social media handles on Wednesday (June 25). In the fun-filled video, Krushna Abhishek can be seen snatching an ingredient from fellow competitor Ankita Lokhande's hands and running away. Ankita tries to chase him to the ingredient but gets tired quickly and stops. An exhausted Ankita then requests Krushna to make her run. She is heard saying, "Main pregnant hoon." (I am pregnant).

Ankita Lokhande Announces Her Pregnancy on ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Her confession leaves Krushna Abhishek and everyone else surprised. Krushna then jokes that the baby would be a boy and says, "Aaj hamare ghar mein aa raha hai ek lalla hai." Upon hearing this, Karan Kundrra rushes towards Ankita and asks whether she is really pregnant. The actress doesn’t reply, but her blushing said it all. ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2 Grand Finale: Did Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra Win Bharti Singh’s Star-Studded Culinary Show? Viral X Posts Hint So.

While Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have not made any official announcements regarding their pregnancy yet, the latest promo of the culinary show hints that good news is on the way soon. Meanwhile, viral social media posts have revealed that Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra have won Laughter Chefs Season 2. A cryptic post shared by Kundrra on his X (formerly Twitter) handle added more fuel to the speculations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).